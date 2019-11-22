LAKEVIEW -- Maxine Luella (Johnston) Leonard, 86, of Lakeview, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 21, 2019. She was surrounded by her four children when she died after a courageous, nine-month battle with glioblastoma, a brain cancer.

Maxine was born on Aug. 13, 1933, to Walter and Lorna (Schalow) Johnston. She was raised north of Lakeview, near Altona. After graduating from Morley High School in 1951, her family moved to Lakeview, where she met Norman Leonard. They were married in November 1952. They lived the rest of their lives in Lakeview, where they raised their four children.

Maxine enjoyed being a homemaker. She was active in the Kelsey Memorial Hospital Guild, Auxiliary, United Way and other organizations, including her 67-year membership to the Lakeview United Church of Christ. Some activities she enjoyed were traveling, golfing, cooking and entertaining her many family members and friends. Maxine always enjoyed a party.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Leonard; parents, Walter and Lorna (Schalow) Johnston; her sister, Bertha Smith; and brother, Carl Johnston.

She is survived by her children, Jacquelyn Leonard (fiance Robert Granstrom), Marcia Jackson, Cheryl (Robert) Bouwkamp and David (Wendy) Leonard; six grandchildren, Andrew Bouwkamp, Brian (Amber) Bouwkamp, Morgan Bouwkamp, Michael Leonard, Lauren (Steven) Weaver and Robert Jackson; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Wright, Doris Rasmussen and Pauline Hopkins; and brother, Clare (Ruth) Johnston.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at New Life United Methodist Church, 6584 W. Howard City-Edmore Road, Six Lakes, MI 48886. Visitation is at 11 a.m. The service is at noon, with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Lakeview United Church of Christ or Spectrum Health Hospice.

