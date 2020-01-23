BIG RAPIDS -- May F. Lutterbeck-Harder, 69, of Big Rapids, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, in Big Rapids.

May was born Oct. 3, 1950, in Stanwood, the daughter of Oscar and Beulah Lutterbeck. She was raised and made her home on the family farm, near Stanwood. She moved to Big Rapids in 1999, where she met and married Terrance Harder on May 23, 2003.

May attended Ferris State University, where she earned an associate degree. She was a member of the Luther Bible Chapel and attended whenever possible.

May is survived by her husband, Terry Harder, of Big Rapids; her cousins, Ted (Terri) Wagner, of New Bremen, Ohio, and Louise Pullins; two stepsons, Shaun Allen Harder, of Big Rapids and Jonathan Lee (Jalase) Harder, of Munith; as well as extended family members of the Harder family,

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor David Bongard officiating. The family will greet guests from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

