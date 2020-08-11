REED CITY -- Melva Jean Shook passed away at Byron Center Manor in Byron Center, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was 93 years of age and died of natural causes.

Born in 1927 to Ray and Kitty Wing, she lived most of her years as a Reed City resident. Melva loved her hometown and her church family at First Baptist Church of Reed City. She enjoyed playing the church organ for many years and continued to play her keyboard after going into assisted living. Music was her passion and her comfort. Many townsmen knew her from her years of work at Gardner Denver of Reed City. She worked tirelessly to help provide for her large family.

Melva is survived by her children, Janelle Dennis Scott (Donald), Kathleen Dennis VanAntwerp (Ross), Marilyn Dennis Whitmore (Shannon), Barry Dennis (Christine) and Nancy Dennis Elliott (Robert); by 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

Melva loved looking at photos on Facebook, and in albums, to see her many grandbabies.

Melva was preceded in death by husband(s), Kenneth Dennis, in 1973, Robert Shook, in 2007, and David Dahlstrom, in 2019; by her son, Kenneth Dennis Jr., in 1959; by her granddaughter, Andrea Doyens, in 2019; by her parents, Ray and Kitty Wing; and by her siblings, Laurel Wing, Irene Huffman and Erwin Wing.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Reed City with Reverend John Dawson officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in Reed City following the service. For further information, call Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home at 231-832-2262. A luncheon will be at 1 p.m. at the Reed City Depot following graveside services. It is requested that a mask be worn during services at the church.

Memorial donations can be made in Melva's name at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association: billygraham.org/give/give-online/.

Melva took her faith seriously and looked forward to seeing her parents, her son and those she loved who went before her. This verse from the hymn "My Savior First of All" states her great hope: "When my lifework is ended and I cross the swelling tide, When the bright and glorious morning I shall see: I shall know my Redeemer when I reach the other side, And His smile will be the first to welcome me."