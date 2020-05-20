REMUS -- Melvin George Weeks, of Remus, went to be with Lord Jesus on May 17, 2020, at Altercare in Big Rapids.Melvin was born April 26, 1939, at the family home in Wheatland Township in Mecosta County.He was known as a kind and gentle man. He attended both Remus and Mecosta schools. Melvin lived most of his life in the Remus area, holding various jobs but loved working on neighboring farms. Fishing was his favorite pastime.Melvin is survived by his only sister, Caroline Brown; her children, Rosie, Marty, Leroy, Tommy and Beatrice. He will also be greatly missed by his good friend, Marie Fountain.Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Leslie and Mildred (Sniff) Weeks.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Wambolt Cemetery in Remus with Pastor Richard Taylor officiating.Friends may share a memory with the family online at janowiczfh.com
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 20, 2020.