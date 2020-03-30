BARRYTON -- Melvin Lavern Henry Cutler, 83, of Barryton, passed away Thursday, in Big Rapids.

He was born April 9, 1936, in Corunna, to Wyman and Odessa (Powell) Cutler.

Melvin was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953.

On March 19, 1958, he married Joy Riness in Buckley.

Melvin was a talented welder and used his talents to weld diesel trucks, help build and fix race cars and make pipe fences for horse corals, cattle pens and ranch entrances. His welding career took them many places.

They made their home and raised their family in Caro and Texas. They resided in several towns in Michigan before moving to Moss Point, Mississippi. They moved back to the area they loved, Barryton, in 2015.

Melvin enjoyed NASCAR, Bingo, racing cars and harness racing. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His fun-loving spirit and the support he offered his family cannot be replaced.

Melvin is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years, Joy, of Barryton; six children, Rodney (Karen) Cutler, of Reed City, Brenda Hernandez, of Midland, Texas, Debbie (Kenny) Orton, of Moss Point, Mississippi, Karen (Bob) Haney, of Deford, Connie (Duane) Munson, of Baldwin, and Dawn (Roger) Eichenberg Jr., of Barryton; two siblings, Ronnie (Martha) Cutler, of Millington, and Carolyn (Howard) Wilber, of Florida; one sister-in-law, Mary Cutler, of Flint; two aunts, Naomi Shultz and Gloria Powell; 16 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews extended family and close friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Wyman Sr. and Odessa; grandson, Scott Diener; and three brothers, Wyman Cutler Jr., Danny (Cathy) Cutler and Richard Cutler.

Interment was held at Strong Cemetery in Remus. A life celebration is being planned for family and friends this summer.

Services and care have been entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.

Share a memory, photo or sign the guestbook by clicking the guestbook tab, on Melvin's page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.