MECOSTA -- Merced Salinas Vera Jr., 87, peacefully went home to the Lord on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, with his family by his side, at Royal View in Mecosta.

Merced was born on Feb. 21, 1932, in San Diego, Texas, and was the youngest of his siblings.

Merced is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beatrice Vera. On Aug. 22, 1956, they were married in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He also is survived by his children, Rene Vera, Elmer Vera, Gregory Vera and Alice McKenna. He had seven surviving grandchildren, Angela (James) Dickman, Gigi (John) Mananasala,, Jelean (Greg) Melencio, Marissa (John) Barbero-Unenge, Bethany (Andrew) Haynes, Anissa Stebbins and Kaley McKenna. Merced leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren.

He worked as a body mechanic for 32 years at Bollinger's in Lakeview and repaired many vehicles for the local townspeople who called him by his nickname, Rene.

In the 1950's he deejayed and performed live music on local radio stations in Corpus Christi, Texas, and spoke fondly of his musical connections through the years. He loved to give the grandchildren rides on his lawnmower and tractor and he frequently took Beatrice and his grandchildren to the local Ponderosa to enjoy the buffet. Merced loved history and enjoyed sharing stories of the good old days, when life was simple and different than today's world.

He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Cheryl Lynn Vera; his treasured grandson, Jarron Michael Vera; grandson in-law, Nicholas Galdeen; mother, Anastasia Salinas, father, Merced Salinas Vera Sr.; and all his siblings.

A celebration of Merced's life will be planned and announced at a later date at the wishes of his family.