Meredith Lou Smith
AMBLE -- In God's loving arms, Meredith Lou Smith passed on Aug.1, 2020, in the same home she was born, on Feb. 19, 1941, to Luella and Hazen Knapp, of Amble.

Survived by husband of 62 years, Donald Alton Smith; daughters, Connie Bowers, Bonnie Smith, Tonnie Smith and Karen (Frey) Smith; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Carol) Knapp and Marilyn (Johnny) Johnson.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Shane David Smith; siblings, Jack (Phyllis) Knapp, Wayne (Shirley) Knapp, Dale (Marie) Knapp, Darlene (Lorraine) Zylstra and Dorothy (Bill) Goldsmith.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outdoors at the family home, 9947 N. Bailey Rd., Howard City (Amble), on Aug. 22.

It is asked that visits are kept short due to COVID-19 and husband's health. Memorials may be sent to the home address.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 15, 2020.
