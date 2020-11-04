Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family





The only son to Carl and Florence (Miller) Shaver, Michael was born, a leap year baby, on Feb. 29, 1960, in Pontiac.



Michael graduated from Reed City High School in 1978.



After school, he worked for a number of years at The Short Stop. Most recently, he celebrated 10 years of service at Meijer in Big Rapids.



Michael had a love of reading, music, tennis, the Tigers, UFC, most recently walking and sports in general. His true passion in life was volleyball.



Michael not only played in his younger days, but passed that love of the game on to many players he coached. Over the years he coached at Reed City, Chippewa Hills, Pine River, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy and Forest Hills Northern schools, along with several club teams. He additionally officiated with MHSAA for many schools in the area.



Michael is survived by his daughter, Shara (Jeffry) Lueneburg; sisters, Ruth Alexander and Linda Schonert; grandchildren, Keeley, Gavin and Brooklyn; nieces, Angela Alexander-Hurlburt and Jasmine Hurlburt; nephew, James Alexander II; and long-time friends, Dale Wilhelm and Jennifer Pratt.



In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his step-father, Milton Proctor; and brother in-law, James Schonert.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Butterworth Heart Center for their care of Michael in his final hours. Particularly, Morgan, who was with him his whole stay.



Due to COVID restrictions, services are not being held and Michael's ashes will be spread, at a later date, at some of his favorite places.



To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Michael's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit



Michael chose organ donation as a way of helping others in this unfortunate time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Michael Shaver, may be directed to Gift of Life Michigan at BIG RAPIDS - Michael Carl Shaver, 60, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids due to injuries sustained in an accident.The only son to Carl and Florence (Miller) Shaver, Michael was born, a leap year baby, on Feb. 29, 1960, in Pontiac.Michael graduated from Reed City High School in 1978.After school, he worked for a number of years at The Short Stop. Most recently, he celebrated 10 years of service at Meijer in Big Rapids.Michael had a love of reading, music, tennis, the Tigers, UFC, most recently walking and sports in general. His true passion in life was volleyball.Michael not only played in his younger days, but passed that love of the game on to many players he coached. Over the years he coached at Reed City, Chippewa Hills, Pine River, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy and Forest Hills Northern schools, along with several club teams. He additionally officiated with MHSAA for many schools in the area.Michael is survived by his daughter, Shara (Jeffry) Lueneburg; sisters, Ruth Alexander and Linda Schonert; grandchildren, Keeley, Gavin and Brooklyn; nieces, Angela Alexander-Hurlburt and Jasmine Hurlburt; nephew, James Alexander II; and long-time friends, Dale Wilhelm and Jennifer Pratt.In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his step-father, Milton Proctor; and brother in-law, James Schonert.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Butterworth Heart Center for their care of Michael in his final hours. Particularly, Morgan, who was with him his whole stay.Due to COVID restrictions, services are not being held and Michael's ashes will be spread, at a later date, at some of his favorite places.To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Michael's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit michigancremation.com/obituaries. Michael chose organ donation as a way of helping others in this unfortunate time.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Michael Shaver, may be directed to Gift of Life Michigan at giftoflifefoundationmi.org. Beyond any financial contribution, please consider registering to become a donor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store