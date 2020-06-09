LAKEVIEW -- Michael "Mike" David Grant, 52, of Lakeview, passed away very unexpectedly at his home Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was born Oct. 9, 1967, in Big Rapids, the son of David and Phyllis (Hoolihan) Grant. Mike attended Chippewa Hills High School, where he played football and served at St. Michael's Catholic Church throughout all four years. He graduated with the class of 1986. He was employed by Crawford Contracting. Mike married Kelly Ann McKinney on Oct. 3, 1992, at St. James Catholic Church in Grand Rapids.

Mike was a funny, loving man with a huge heart, a passion for everything he did and a deep faith in God. He could strike up a conservation with anyone. He loved tractors, toy tractor collecting, tractor pulls, NTPA truck pulls and all things related to heavy equipment. He could drive anything.

He was a die-hard Lions and WWE wrestling fan. He enjoyed classic cars, doing burnouts and watching his kids' sporting events and band performances. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at church, including helping at the fish fry's and pancake breakfasts. He was very proud of his grandpa's restored Farmall H, and his antique semi-truck "Hard Times." More than anything, Mike loved his family and friends and laughing with them.

Mike will be greatly missed by his wife of 27 years, Kelly Grant, of Lakeview; his children, Danielle (Hunter) Koch, of Saginaw, Theodore, Terrence, Courtney and Benjamin Grant, all of Lakeview; his mother, Phyllis Grant, of Rodney; three brothers, Tim (Dana) Grant, of St. Augustine, Florida, Kevin (Tammy) Felix, of Spencer, Ohio, Tom (Connie) Grant, of Rodney; his sister, Debra (Richard) Blodgett, of Suttons Bay; 15 nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews; and his three dogs, Daisy, Lily and Odie, who will miss him every day.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Grant; his maternal grandparents, John and Bea Hoolihan; his paternal grandparents, John and Jeanette Grant; his fathers-in-law, William McKinney and Joseph Scher; uncles, Jim and Bill Grant, Bill Hohl; aunt, Laura Grant; niece, Brittany McKinney; and brother-in-law, William "Bubba" McKinney.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Howard City, with Father James VanderLaan officiating. Interment will take place at Hinton Township Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the church. A rosary service will be at 7:30 p.m.

Those wishing to make a donation in Mike's memory are asked to consider the charity of their choice.

Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at brighamfuneralchapel.com.