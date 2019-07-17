CANADIAN LAKES -- Michael T. Cron, 70, of Canadian Lakes, exceptional husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born in Celina, Ohio, on April 28, 1949, the son of Thomas H. and Evelyn L. (Reichard) Cron, the oldest of seven children. He attended the University of Michigan and the Illinois College of Optometry and began his career as an optometrist by opening a private practice in Spring Lake. Michael joined the faculty of the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University in 1977, and assumed the position of dean of the college prior to his retirement in 2012, after serving Ferris State for 35 years.

While always dedicated to his work at the university, Michael also enjoyed spending time in his garden and feeding the birds, fishing off his dock, playing bridge and visiting casinos, traveling the world (including visiting all 50 United States), watching University of Michigan and Detroit professional sporting events-- particularly those in "The Big House" -- and performing on many community choral and theater stages.

Most of all, Michael loved his family. He married Connie J. Hall on June 22, 1974, in Spring Lake. Together, they raised Cara and Andrew in Big Rapids and delighted in the joys of their grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Cara (Jason) Baker; son, Andrew (Rachelle Martin) Cron; grandchildren, Lilly, Maya, Porter, Molly, Jared, Celia and Taylor; brothers, Steve Cron, Ken (Jolene) Cron, Ron (Kathy) Cron and Joe Cron; sisters, Barb (Doug) Nastally and Sue (Mike) McDermott; sisters-in-law, Susan and Mary Jo (Dawn Phillips) and Julie Hall; as well as many nieces and nephews, many cousins and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Connie; his parents; sister-in-law, Jill; brother-in-law, John; nephews, Jeffrey, Jay and Daniel; and niece, Marie.

The heart of Michael's life was his family and his devotion to optometry. His legacy is left behind in both his grandchildren and the remarkable Michigan College of Optometry, as well as its new facility, of which he played an integral role in its existence. His loss to both his family and optometry is immeasurable.

The funeral Mass for Michael will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Campus Parish in Big Rapids, with his brother, Father Steven Cron, officiating. His family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. A memorial visitation will follow from 2 to 5 p.m. in the atrium of the Michigan College of Optometry, at Ferris State University, and at 5 p.m. a revelrous "Irish wake" will begin in the ballroom at the Holiday Inn in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan College of Optometry George Holcomb Scholarship Fund or Alumni Scholarship Fund, the University of Michigan Cancer Center or the World Wildlife Fund.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.