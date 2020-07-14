BIG RAPIDS - Milford Joseph Hale, 79, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Detroit, the son of Milford A. and Margaret (Gibbon) Hale, and graduated from Holland High School in 1959. Milford attended Hope and Ferris State College and earned his Bachelor of Science in journalism from Central Michigan University.
In his younger years, Mil worked for Judson Hardware and the Towne and Country Men's Shop. He then worked in sales for C. W. Mills, and more recently for Great Lakes Office Products until retirement. Milford was proud to serve as a firefighter for the city of Big Rapids, and formerly coached Little League baseball. He was also a longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Milford's "happy place" was fishing on his Bass Tracker boat. He enjoyed woodworking in his pole barn, making wooden bowls and boards for family and friends. Milford loved his family dearly, being especially proud of his granddaughters, and loved creating gifts for them.
On Sept. 1, 1962, Milford married Judith Rummler, who survives. He is also survived by their son, Steven (Alaina) Hale, of Holland; granddaughters, Brooke and Lauren Hale; sister-in-law, Pat Rummler; and nieces, Aimee Streur and Renee Kwiatkowski.
Milford was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Patricia; and his brother-in-law, Glenn Rummler.
A celebration of Milford's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to BR Professional Fire Fighters Local #1776 "Coats for Kids" or the Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center "Wellness Path Fund."
Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.
