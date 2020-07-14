1/
Milford Joseph Hale
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIG RAPIDS - Milford Joseph Hale, 79, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Detroit, the son of Milford A. and Margaret (Gibbon) Hale, and graduated from Holland High School in 1959. Milford attended Hope and Ferris State College and earned his Bachelor of Science in journalism from Central Michigan University.

In his younger years, Mil worked for Judson Hardware and the Towne and Country Men's Shop. He then worked in sales for C. W. Mills, and more recently for Great Lakes Office Products until retirement. Milford was proud to serve as a firefighter for the city of Big Rapids, and formerly coached Little League baseball. He was also a longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.

Milford's "happy place" was fishing on his Bass Tracker boat. He enjoyed woodworking in his pole barn, making wooden bowls and boards for family and friends. Milford loved his family dearly, being especially proud of his granddaughters, and loved creating gifts for them.

On Sept. 1, 1962, Milford married Judith Rummler, who survives. He is also survived by their son, Steven (Alaina) Hale, of Holland; granddaughters, Brooke and Lauren Hale; sister-in-law, Pat Rummler; and nieces, Aimee Streur and Renee Kwiatkowski.

Milford was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Patricia; and his brother-in-law, Glenn Rummler.

A celebration of Milford's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to BR Professional Fire Fighters Local #1776 "Coats for Kids" or the Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center "Wellness Path Fund."

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved