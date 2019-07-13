BIG RAPIDS -- Mindy Diane Clark, M.D., 63, born June 8, 1956, in Houston, Texas, recently residing in Scottsdale, Arizona, Three Lakes and Hazelhurst, Wisconsin, passed to eternal life after a brief illness on June 24, 2019.

Great thanks and appreciation for the heroic efforts of the first responders, EMTs, Howard Young ER team, Helicopter Medivac, GI Associates and the Aspirus Wausau ICU team.

Mindy's will to live was strong, but recovery was not to be as our Maker called her home.

Mindy is survived by her husband, Bob Quick; her mother, Vivian Tanner; aunt, Donna VanOcker; sons, Ben (Emily) Lowry and Brian (Kelly) Brownfield; brother, Josh (Lita) Tanner; niece, Dr. Jacey (Chase) Tanner Guthrie; nephews, Josh Buttery and Branum Tanner; cousins, Jill (Len) VanOcker, David VanOcker, Debbie (Tom) Koepke and Kim (Sharon) Charnley; and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Tanner and her sister, Millie Tanner.

Mindy moved to Michigan when she was 8 years old and graduated early from Big Rapids High School. Destined for a career in medicine, she was the youngest nursing home administrator in Michigan and, later, she worked for Upjohn as a medical science liaison and for Humana as director of professional relations. She graduated summa cum laude from Ferris State University with a B.S. in applied biology. She received her M.D. from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, did her internship in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic and her residency in dermatology at the University of Louisville.

Mindy served as the Medical Director for the Kentucky Department of Justice with overall management responsibility for statewide prison medical operations. Mindy was both an innovator and an entrepreneur. She founded Skin Deep, one of the first medical spas in the U.S.

Mindy loved golf; she moved to Italy for three years to learn Pilates so she could apply it to training for golfers. The courses were taught in Italian, so she had to learn the language and loved the people, food and culture. Mindy did 3-D motion analysis of golfers' swings to help them improve their game, and she traveled worldwide with her golfing consulting business.

Mindy was a board member of the Titleist Performance Institute Medical Advisory Board.

A friend to all, she was a champion of justice and a fierce defender of the truth and fair play. A great connector of people, she never met a stranger. Compassionate, empathetic and thoughtful, she was always first in line to help someone and to make a difference -- whether it was across the street or across the world. With her warmth, big heart and radiant soul, she graced us all and made the world a much better place.

Some have said that the Irish blessing, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice," was written for Mindy. Her library was filled with books on golf, healthcare, politics and poetry; her favorite poet was Edna St. Vincent Millay and one of her very favorite books was "Golfing with God;" now she does. Her "authentic swing" is perfected and her soul peaceful and joyful with our Maker.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary of the Snows Anglican Church in Eagle River, Wisconsin, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.