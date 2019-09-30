BIG RAPIDS -- Monai Maxine Winter, 86, of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

She was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Steve and Pearl (Laser) Lyle, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1950. After graduation, Monai married Frank E. Winter, whom had just enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

Together, the couple set off to explore the world, and therefore experienced many interesting foreign countries and states. During those travelling years, she lived overseas in countries which included Turkey, Iran and Germany. She also experienced living in several states, including New York, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Alabama, Wyoming, Virginia, Hawaii and Washington.

After 26 years of enjoying military life, the couple retired and headed back to their roots in Big Rapids. Monai worked at Ferris State College in the area of food service, where she ran both the salad bar and bakery in one of the kitchens on campus for many years.

Monai was a loving and devoted wife for nearly 65 years, and was a loving mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking very much, and was well known by her family for her killer sugar cookies and butterscotch pies. She also enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading, playing solitaire, and in her earlier days, camping and bowling. Monai also loved the holidays and having family gatherings in those times.

Monai was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2015.

Surviving are four sons, Mike (Cindy), of Lake Wales, Florida, Thomas (Debbie), of Lawrence, Peter (Brenda), of Big Rapids, and Russell (Michelle), of Lowell; one daughter, Marian (Tom) Benedict, of Big Rapids; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Larry (Betty Jo) Lyle, of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws whom she dearly loved. She also was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Lyle. She will be forever missed.

A celebration of Monai's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor John Bookshaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Van Gilder Cemetery in Big Rapids Township. Monai's family will greet friends at the funeral home after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Hospice of Michigan, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.