BIG RAPIDS -- Nancy A. Estes, 78, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

Nancy was born May 31, 1941, the daughter of Lawrence and Ocie (Kennedy) Denman.

She married the love of her life, John Estes, on Aug. 12, 1960, in Germany, while John was in the Army. Once the two returned home, they grew their family to include four children.

Nancy's family affectionately described her as a cheerful talker and giver. She would do anything for anyone, loved to cook and bake and always enjoyed going to church. She taught Sunday School in her earlier years and was a member of the Big Rapids Women's Aglow. She had a deep love for her Lord, family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years, John; children, Dan (Carla) Estes, Brian (Marla) Estes and Lisa (Tom) McCoy; daughter-in-law, Carla Estes; brother, Keith Denman; and grandchildren, Josh, Caleb, Adam, Aaron and Mikayla Estes, Josiah, Malachi and Kenanyah McCoy and Hannah Wieters.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Estes; and siblings, Lawrence Jr., Dean, Marvin and Norman Denman, and Barbara Gauntlett.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Lynn Winans officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to the time of service.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the . Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.