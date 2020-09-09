MCBAIN — Nancy Carol McClung, 73, of Marion passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Autumnwood in McBain.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1947, to Harold and Celia Bell, in Big Rapids. Nancy grew up and remained in the Stanwood area for many years. She married Matthew McClung in 1996, in Marion. Following Matthew's death on June 10, 1999, Nancy remained on the farm in Marion.

Nancy was a life-long follower of Jesus with a deep and abiding Christian faith. She served her Heavenly Father and her Christian brothers and sisters here on earth. She was raised in the Lutheran Church where she attended catechism and was confirmed in her faith at a young age. She later became a member of the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church in Marion. She served on the church board and as the church treasurer for many years.

Nancy was a bookkeeper and worked for several years for H &R Block preparing tax returns. She was a care-giver for her mother for many years. She served on the Marion Fair Board for several years, including positions of treasurer and president.

Nancy was active in supporting her grandchildren with school events by volunteering wherever she was needed. She cared for her two grandsons, McCoy and James, after their mom passed away. These two boys were the pride of her life and reason for living. She loved them, cared for them and lived for them.

Nancy is survived by her two grandsons, McCoy and James Williams; siblings, Lolly (Gary) Gust, Ted (Judy) Bell, and Marv (Jean) Bell; stepchildren, Marla McClung, Marc McClung and Matthew (Daria) McClung; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Phyllis Jean Bell; and stepdaughter, Michelle McClung.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church, 19504 70th Ave, Marion, 49665, with Pastor Steve Boven officiating.

Friends may meet the family at the church an hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial and graveside service will take place in the McClung Family Cemetery in Marion, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church, Marion, or to Hospice of Michigan.

