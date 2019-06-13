REED CITY -- In the early morning of June 11, Nancy M. Shoemaker went Home to Jesus and all those she has been missing, with her daughters by her side. She will be so missed.

Nancy was born on Sept. 27, 1955, to Leslie and Eleanor (Rhodes) Eichenberg, the second of five children, in Reed City, where she continued to reside for all of her years.

At age 19, in July 1975, Nancy married the love of her life, Robin David Shoemaker. They spent nearly 41 years together, raising their daughters, making memories and loving each other -- through richer and poorer, in sickness and in health, and the loss of a son.

Robin preceded her in death in 2016. A piece of Nancy died with him.

She loved her family fiercely and worked incredibly hard to give them everything she could, often sacrificing her own time and energy for the ones she loved.

There were family vacations where she was often the navigator with an atlas or map spread out on her lap, while Dad drove, sometimes in circles. Every summer, for as long as we can remember, the old car was packed up, filled with luggage, the windows cleaned, the family Bible in the rear window, and away we would go, off to some new adventure.

Of all of the places we visited, her favorite and most memorable was the trip to Fort Payne, Alabama, to be front and center to the Alabama June Jam, where her favorite "boys" were the headliners of an all day concert. She attended every one of their concerts she could, often dragging along small children or nieces and nephews.

Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she could often be found having a picnic under the willow tree with them or pulling them along in a wagon. They, too, were occasionally dragged along to some new adventure.

It was rare for Mom not to cook everyday and no one could make a meal like her. Pot roast on Sundays, burned burgers on the grill in the summer, and the grandkids' favorite, ground bologna sandwiches.

There were the occasional chocolate chip cookies that almost never turned out quite right, and were lovingly referred to as "rocks" ... we ate them anyway. Sugar cookies every year for Christmas, frosted in lots of different colors, that she packed up and took to the family party. And almost everyone's favorite, peanut butter fudge, which she continued to make for Christmas gifts, even with failing health.

Mom spent time sewing when we were little and it was unusual for us not to have at least one homemade outfit or hat to wear. She crocheted baby blankets for every grandchild as gifts, and they loved them to pieces -- literally. Treasured mementos for those of us left behind.

Nancy is survived by her mom, Eleanor; her daughters, Erin Gilmore and Monica Phinney; grandchildren, Chandler Larson, Lauren Larson, Kristofer Larson, Chelsea Gilmore and Clayton Phinney; sisters, Carol (Doug) Kerr, Deb Helmboldt and Patty Losey; and brother, Wayne (Carol) Eichenberg.

Nancy grieved the loss of her premature son, Chadwick David, in 1977, a loss she never quite recovered from; her loving father, Leslie, in 1988; the only man she ever loved, Robin, in 2016; a son-in-law, Jeff Larson, in 2008, who loved her dearly; and brothers-in-law, Richard Shoemaker, Dennis Shoemaker, Ronnie Derevage and David Yost, who were always kind and loving to her.