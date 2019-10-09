SAND LAKE -- Nicholas S. Green, 81, of Sand Lake, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.

Nicholas was born March 2, 1938, in Marshall, the son of Nicholas Green and Antoinette (Krezen) Green.

He was an accomplished woodworker and Judi would paint many of his projects. They went to many craft fairs together.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Judi (Sanford) Green; children, Jason Sanford, Josh (Danielle) Desjarlais, Nick (Lyndon) Green and Tim (Donna) Green; grandchildren, Kayanna Desjarlais, Korbin, Nixon, Nora Green, Kimberly Green, Rebecka Green and Teege (Marissa) Green; sisters, Paula, Betty Jane, Louise, Lois Jean and Rose; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Anthony "Tony" Green; and sister, Cheryl.

The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until a time of sharing on Saturday, Oct. 12, with a a eulogy at 1:45 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters and Pike Funeral Home in Cedar Springs.