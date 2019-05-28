REED CITY -- Nicole Louise Hornbaker Hamner Weiss, 46, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

She was born March 29, 1973, in Cadillac, to Greg and Dale (Kuhn) Hornbaker. She was raised in Reed City along with her sister, Renee Herbert, and was a 1991 graduate of Reed City High School. She later attended Ferris State University and graduated with a degree in technical writing. Nicole was employed with the Cadillac News, and her submitted articles were looked forward to by many in her community.

She was married to Mike Hamner in 1995, and their three children, Jackson, Anna and Christina Hamner, survive her. Nicole lived her life to the fullest and resided in numerous locations, including Utica, Cadillac, Orizaba, Mexico and Mandeville, Louisiana, before returning to Reed City in 2008.

In 2011, Nicole reconnected with her friend, Aaron Weiss, and their love was quickly realized. The couple was married on Nov. 26, 2011. Their family became complete with Aaron's two children, Taylor and Emily Weiss. They enjoyed many visits to Walt Disney World, including their honeymoon and many trips together with their children.

Nicole loved her family fiercely. Her children were her life. She was strong-willed, but loved with an open heart. She will be fondly remembered as a free-spirited gypsy by friends and family.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Reed City. Visitation with the family will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the church.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to either the Crossroads Theater Guild or to the National Alliance of Mental Illness at nami.org.