MECOSTA -- Nina May (Elliott) Brasington, 80, of Mecosta, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1939, the daughter of Irvin and Rachel (Gage) Elliott, in Mecosta, where she lived until marrying and moving to Clifford Lake, where she had their two sons. Nina worked as a pharmacy tech at Sheridan Hospital, a job she enjoyed. Later in life, she enjoyed teaching and attending Bible study.

Nina married Millard Brasinton in Fallon, Nevada, on June 27, 1989, and she will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary this Friday from Heaven. Millard and Nina made their home in Mooresville, North Carolina, in 1990 and resided there until October 2018. Due to health concerns, they wanted to be back in Michigan with family. They moved to Royal View in March 2019, where her husband continues to live.

Nina is survived by her husband Millard; two sons, Michael (Vel) Moore, of Barryton, and Dave (Cherie) Moore, of Stanton; two stepsons, Brian (Angela) Brasington and Scott (Cova) Perrien; one stepdaughter, Pam (John) Disch; one brother, George (Nancy) Elliott; two sisters, Bea Bee Elliott and Hazel (Micki) Bjork; brothers-in-law, Bill (Joyce) and Loren (Wanda) Brasington; sister-in-law, Mary (Dick) Kirkpatrick; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Eve Thomas.

Per her wishes, a private family service at Vinewood Cemetery in Edmore will follow cremation.