BIG RAPIDS -- Norita A. Morey, 84, of Big Rapids, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Keith and Marjorie (Omo) Morford. She graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1954 and attended Central Michigan University.

Norita's first experience at teaching was in a one-room schoolhouse in Grant Center in 1956. She married Richard Morey June 16, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids, and together they made their home in Big Rapids.

She and Rich began a family, and when the children started grade school, Norita returned to CMU where she earned a Master's Degree in education. She continued her teaching career in 1968 as a second-grade teacher at Stanwood Elementary, retiring after 20 plus years.

Norita was a member of the First United Methodist Church, she was an active member of the T.O.P.S. Club and an active member of Eagles Auxiliary #2535, all of Big Rapids. Until recently, she could be found at the weekly Euchre games at the Eagles or at the golf course with the ladies or in a couple's league. She was a selfless 30-gallon blood donor for the American Red Cross.

Norita is survived by a daughter, Vicky (Lonnie) Deur; and a son, Jeffery (Terrie Newberry-Morey) Morey, both of Big Rapids; four grandchildren, Kristin Deur, Scott Deur, Les Morey and Kacey Morey; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Norita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Morey on Sept. 26, 2019; a son, Steven Morey; a brother, Les Morford; and a sister, Joellen Stacey.

Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with Pastor Devon Herrell officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning 10 a.m. Saturday until services at noon. Norita will be laid to rest at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Norita's name may be made to either Eagles Auxiliary #2535 or The First United Methodist Church -- General Fund.

