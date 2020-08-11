1/
Norman Albert Grunst
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS -- Norman Albert Grunst, 95, of Miami, Florida, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Big Rapids, the son of Albert and Lillian (Johnson) Grunst, and graduated from Big Rapids High School. On July 7, 1945, Norman married Harriet L. Riecher, who preceded him in death in 2007.

For many years, Norm worked as a salesman in the medical supply industry. He and Harriet lived in Big Rapids until moving to southern Florida in 1967.

Norman is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews in the Big Rapids area, including Pam Mattzela, Robert (Mindy) Grunst, and Jana Farrier.

Funeral services with committal will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids, with Pastor John Bookshaw officiating.

Memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Highland View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved