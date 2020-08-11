BIG RAPIDS -- Norman Albert Grunst, 95, of Miami, Florida, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Big Rapids, the son of Albert and Lillian (Johnson) Grunst, and graduated from Big Rapids High School. On July 7, 1945, Norman married Harriet L. Riecher, who preceded him in death in 2007.

For many years, Norm worked as a salesman in the medical supply industry. He and Harriet lived in Big Rapids until moving to southern Florida in 1967.

Norman is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews in the Big Rapids area, including Pam Mattzela, Robert (Mindy) Grunst, and Jana Farrier.

Funeral services with committal will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids, with Pastor John Bookshaw officiating.

Memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.