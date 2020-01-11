BIG RAPIDS -- Norman Keith Yesmunt, age 89, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home under the care of his family and Spectrum Hospice.

A memorial gathering for Norman will be held from 12 noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.

Norman was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Detroit, the son of Charles and Norma (McDonald) Yesmunt. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married Janet Beach on June 23, 1957, in Vestaburg.

Norman worked for Dow Chemical as a color technician for 35 years, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's sporting and musical events, gardening, ice fishing, and family get-togethers.

Norman is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; children, Blake (Maureen) Yesmunt, of Shepherd, Scot (Lori) Yesmunt, of Indianapolis, Douglas (Julie) Yesmunt, of Dewitt, and Beth (Bill) Wise, of Bay City; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Norman was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Jo Thybault; parents; brother, Charles Yesmunt; and sisters, Marion E. Connell and Doris Jean Spiegel.

