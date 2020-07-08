1/1
Olav Ormstad
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olav's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BITELY -- Olav Ormstad, 80, of Bitely, passed away July 3, 2020. Olav was born Svein Olav Ormstad, June 22, 1940, in Ã…rnes, Norway, to Sverre Bernhard and Borghild (HÃ¸glund) Ormstad.

Olav is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolores Ormstad; son, Svein B. (Brenda) Ormstad and their children, Svein N., Brent E. (Stephanie) Ormstad, Brittany (David) Feldpausch, Jacob H. Ormstad and Logan A. Ormstad; son, John E. (Rhonda) Ormstad and their children, Amanda Jean and Tyler Luke; sister, Anne Sundby; sisters-in-law, Linda Sandy and Beverly Jo (David) Duran; brother-in-law, Cato MansÃ¥s; and loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, BjÃ¸rg RÃ¸naas and Borgny MansÃ¥s; and mother-in-law, Beverly Mae Sandy.

Olav was a veteran of the Norwegian Army and Norwegian Airforce attached to American Defense System (Project Nike) at Fort Bliss, Texas. He was part of the United Nations Emergency Force on the Gaza Strip.

Olav was involved in many things in his lifetime. Aside from retiring from A.N.R. Pipeline and Blackhawk Engineering, he was a member of N.A.C.E for 25 years, Big Rapids Mason, Saladin Shrine Club on Flag Corps and 3 wheeled unit and a member of the Big Rapids Eagles.

Olav's proudest moment was when on January 22, 1971, he became an American Citizen. For nearly 50 years, he was a proud American.

There will be a public visitation for Olav from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, at Verdun Funeral Home in Baldwin, with family hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 10, at Curtice Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Baldwin Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Verdun Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Verdun Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Curtice Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Verdun Funeral Home & Cremation Services
585 7Th St
Baldwin, MI 49304
(231) 745-4680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved