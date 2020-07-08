BITELY -- Olav Ormstad, 80, of Bitely, passed away July 3, 2020. Olav was born Svein Olav Ormstad, June 22, 1940, in Ã…rnes, Norway, to Sverre Bernhard and Borghild (HÃ¸glund) Ormstad.

Olav is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolores Ormstad; son, Svein B. (Brenda) Ormstad and their children, Svein N., Brent E. (Stephanie) Ormstad, Brittany (David) Feldpausch, Jacob H. Ormstad and Logan A. Ormstad; son, John E. (Rhonda) Ormstad and their children, Amanda Jean and Tyler Luke; sister, Anne Sundby; sisters-in-law, Linda Sandy and Beverly Jo (David) Duran; brother-in-law, Cato MansÃ¥s; and loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, BjÃ¸rg RÃ¸naas and Borgny MansÃ¥s; and mother-in-law, Beverly Mae Sandy.

Olav was a veteran of the Norwegian Army and Norwegian Airforce attached to American Defense System (Project Nike) at Fort Bliss, Texas. He was part of the United Nations Emergency Force on the Gaza Strip.

Olav was involved in many things in his lifetime. Aside from retiring from A.N.R. Pipeline and Blackhawk Engineering, he was a member of N.A.C.E for 25 years, Big Rapids Mason, Saladin Shrine Club on Flag Corps and 3 wheeled unit and a member of the Big Rapids Eagles.

Olav's proudest moment was when on January 22, 1971, he became an American Citizen. For nearly 50 years, he was a proud American.

There will be a public visitation for Olav from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, at Verdun Funeral Home in Baldwin, with family hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 10, at Curtice Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Baldwin Baptist Church.