YPSILANTI -- Olga "Ollie" F. (Kelbert) Cummings, 87, died peacefully Nov. 30, 2019, at The Gilbert Residence in Ypsilanti.

She was born March 14, 1932 to Alexander and Ottila (Gietzel) Kelbert in Lansing. Olga married Robert "Bob" Cummings July 16, 1955, and they enjoyed 38 years together. They raised their two sons, Raymond and Douglas, in Lansing, and were active members of Emmanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Lansing Liederkranz Club. Ollie was also part of the Leisure League bowling league for many years. In the summer, Ollie, Bob and the boys enjoyed spending time at their trailer on Thornapple Lake.

After Bob retired from Oldsmobile, Ollie and Bob moved to their lake house on Jehnsen Lake in Rodney. Ollie and Bob became active members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Big Rapids. Ollie was involved in many church activities and organized photo archives to commemorate various events.

Ollie and Bob -- known as "Oma" and "Opa" to their grandchildren -- routinely hosted family and friends at Jehnsen Lake, where visitors were treated to Oma's legendary cooking, mornings fishing on the lake, pontoon rides, sledding in the winter and many competitive card games. Ollie was quick-witted, a renowned card shark and a skilled gardener. After Bob's death, Ollie was fiercely independent and would tackle any project around the lake house.

Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cummings; her parents; and her siblings, Alfred (Fran), Herman (Dorothy) and Erna (Chuck).

She is survived by her two sons, Raymond and Douglas (Maureen) Cummings; grandchildren, Ryan (Talia), Allison, Alex (Shannon) and Lindsey (Gregory); and great-grandson, Lucas.

Memorial services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Big Rapids, 12775 Northland Drive, Big Rapids, MI 49307. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Olga's name to Redeemer Lutheran Church.