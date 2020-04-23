Big Rapids -- Olga T. Pawlowski, 90, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at The Brook Retirement Community in Big Rapids.

She was born on May 28, 1929, in Detroit, the daughter of Isadore and Pauline (White) Tituskin. Olga graduated from Detroit Cass Tech in 1947, and earned her bachelor's degree in Art Education from Wayne State University. For over 20 years, Olga was an art teacher in the Dearborn Public Schools.

Olga was an accomplished artist, whose works have received numerous awards in prestigious exhibits across the state. She had been a member of the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, Detroit Society of Women Painters and Sculptors, Dearborn Community Arts Council, "Palette and Brush Club", Visual Arts Association of Livonia, and a founding member of the infamous "Group of 10 Artists".

In 1950, Olga married Frank J. Pawlowski, who preceded her in death in 1999. She moved to Big Rapids in 2018, to be closer to her daughter. Olga was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Artworks, and was an active resident of The Brook.

Olga is survived by her daughter, Karin (Ron) McKean, of Big Rapids; her grandson, Paul McKean, of Grand Rapids; her brother, William (Liz) Tituskin; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 5 siblings.

Family services will be Friday, April 24 at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Father Michael Burt officiating. Burial will be next to her husband, Frank, in the St. Hedwig Cemetery, in Dearborn Heights.

In lieu of flowers, her family has asked that memorial contributions, in her name, be made to St. Mary Catholic School. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.