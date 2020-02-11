GRAND RAPIDS -- Opie H. Wiest, 92, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Grand Rapids.

He was born May 8, 1927, in Newton, Massachusetts, the son of Oskar P. and Mildred (Phippen) Wiest. After graduating from high school in 1945, Opie enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during WWII. Following his discharge in 1947, he attended Michigan State University, earned his BS from Ferris State College in 1957, and his MA in science education from the University of New Hampshire.

Opie spent 36 years as a professor at Ferris State University, sharing his love of chemistry with many students before retiring in 1997. "Once a bulldog, always a bulldog."

In his spare time, Opie could be found hitting golf balls in the back yard or playing a few rounds at Meceola Country Club. He also enjoyed a good game of cards with family, often changing the rules whenever it suited him. It happened so often, the family lovingly coined these changes as "Opie-isms." Family get-togethers were filled with many games and laughter over the years.

Opie was preceded in death by his parents; his only brother, Phil; and his two wives of a combined 65 years. He married his first wife, Margaret, in 1949, and together they built the family home in Big Rapids before she passed away from cancer. He is survived by their four children, Kathy (Dave) Soper, Jeff (Nancy) Wiest, Debbie (Tom) Shereda and Trish (Mike) Fraser. Opie was blessed with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren from this marriage.

In August 1979, Opie married his second wife, Jodi Kramer, and gained four more adult children -- Geoff (Michelle), Warren (Ruth), Byron and Quentin (Marian) Kramer. Opie was blessed with seven more grandchildren on the Kramer side. His second wife, and last love, preceded him in death in 2014.

Opie's family invites you to celebrate his life Saturday, Feb. 15. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Fellowship Christian Reformed Church, 407 Perry Ave., Big Rapids, with Pastor Ken Krause officiating. His family will greet friends beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church. Burial will be in the Pine Plains Cemetery, and military honors are provided by the American Legion Post No. 98 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the or Kindred Hospice of Grand Rapids, with envelopes available at the church or the Mohnke Funeral Home, where arrangements are entrusted.

