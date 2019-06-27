Oren Lee Gilbreath

Paris -- Oren Lee Gilbreath, 87, of Paris, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills.

Oren is survived by his wife, Emma; six children; and numerous grandchildren and other family members.

Private family services with burial will be at the Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made for the Big Rapids Eagles Aerie no. 2535. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on June 27, 2019
