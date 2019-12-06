REED CITY -- Mrs. Patricia Ann "Pat" Leusby, 67, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side Wednesday morning, Dec. 4, 2019, after a brave and inspiring battle with cancer.

She was born March 22, 1952, in Reed City, to John T. and Connie (Lehmer) Deacey. Pat worked at Rite Aid in Reed City. She resided in the Reed City area most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and will be deeply missed. Pat enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, casinos, but especially loved her grandchildren and Sunday dinners.

On Aug. 3, 2019, she celebrated 47 years of marriage to Lynn Edward Leusby. He survives her, along with their three children, Robert Dean (Sheri Dailey) Leusby, Tanya Marie (Ben) Baumann and Sunny Lynn (Tom) Coon; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; as well as one brother, Dean (Barb) Deacey, all from the Reed City area.

Pat was preceded in death by one daughter, Heather Leusby; her parents; brother, Jim Deacey; sister, Candy Rogers; and brother, Bobby Deacey.

There will be a celebration of life gathering at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9237 James Drive, Reed City, MI 49677. All donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan.