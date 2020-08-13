1/1
Patricia J. Werner
BIG RAPIDS -- Patricia J. "Pat" Werner, 89, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at home.

She was born June 3, 1931, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Ray and Loretta (Brown) Bowen.

Pat graduated from Grand Rapids Central High School in 1949 and went on to attended Grand Rapids Junior College.

While in college, she met Robert L. Werner Sr., and they were married on June 30, 1950.

Together they made their home in Grand Rapids, where Bob owned and operated Werner Masonry; in 1963, they moved the family and the business to Big Rapids.

Pat worked in food service at Ferris State University, retiring as head cook after 26 years. She soon ended that retirement and took a job at Tot's Place on campus, cooking for children for the next 10 years. She will always be remembered as a wonderful cook and baker for her family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, on Feb. 9, 1990. Due to his untimely and tragic death, in the Muskegon River, Pat spearheaded the purchase of a lifesaving hover craft, which is still in service today and has helped countless residents of Mecosta County.

Pat is survived by four children, Robert (Sandy) Werner Jr., of Mecosta, Terri (Steve Andres) Strohkirch, of Big Rapids, Randy Werner, of Traverse City, Mark Werner, of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Rob (Marcie) Werner, of Rosebush, Scott (Leah) Werner, of Barryton, Joe (Julie) Strohkirch and Mandy Strohkirch, of Big Rapids; great-grandchildren, Megan and Nick Werner, Libby and Lainey Werner, J. J., Jake, and Mavrick Strohkirch; cousins, Molly Jane and Art Thiss, of Coopersville; and dear friends, Pam and Gordon Gilbert, of Big Rapids.

Due to the mandated COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to either the Mecosta County Dive and Rescue Hover Craft Fund or Spectrum Health Hospice.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
