BIG RAPIDS -- Patricia Newman, 80, of Big Rapids, passed away Oct. 12, at Altercare in Big Rapids.

She was born March 17, 1939, in Coral, the daughter of John and Bessie ( Thompson ) Miles.

Patricia graduated from Howard City High School. She worked as a telephone Operator for 29 years. She was a member of the Town and Country Club in Big Rapids. Pat enjoyed flowers, birds and reading.

In 1957, she married William Newman who survives. Also surviving are her children, Wendy (Tim) Stapp, of Howard City, and Dianne (Larry) Bowman, of Gaylord; four grandchildren, Jessica Baker, Jason ( Allison ) Bowman, Holly (William) Allsopp and Nicholas Baker; five great-grandchildren, Liam Powers, Paige, Britta, Benjamin Bowman and Miles Allsopp; two sisters, Gertrude Coalter, of Kent City, and Katherine (Ruben) Hoxsie, of Cedar Springs; two brothers-in-law, Robert Newman, of Middleville, and Kenneth (Marianne) Newman of Muskegon; sister-in-law, Phyllis (David) Larson, of Howard City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Willis, Sam, Walter, Don and Norman Miles; and a sister, Agnes Telder.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Heckman Funeral Home with Pastor David Bongard officiating with burial in the Amble Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Luther Bible Chapel Food Bank or Altercare of Big Rapids may be left at the funeral home where the family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to services on Wednesday.