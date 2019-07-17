CADILLAC-- "Well done thy good and faithful servant" is surely what Patrick Birtles heard when he stepped into the arms of his Savior June 30, 2019, after fighting several illnesses over the last three years.

Patrick Kirk Birtles was born to the late Orville and Clara Lou (Friend) Birtles on July 14, 1948. Pat grew up in the small town of Marion. He graduated from Marion High School where he was a football standout and even more importantly, where he met Linda Long, the love of his life. On Jan. 20, 1968, Pat and Linda were happily married.

After graduating from Ferris State College, Pat began what was to be a successful 42-year career as an architect. He left his mark all over northern Michigan -- a place that he loved. Pat was considered by everyone who knew him to be a man of faith, a wonderful family man, a trustworthy businessman and an avid outdoors-man. Outside of the world of architecture, at different seasons of his life, Pat was a leader in Rotary Club International, Lions Club, Life Leadership, Rehoboth Church and in the Christian mission field, specifically focusing on helping the orphans of Haiti.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Linda Birtles; his three children, Jennifer (Chad) Goodwill, of Kalamazoo, Kirk (Cassie) Birtles, of Byron Center, and Erin (Joseph) Gregorski, of Grand Rapids; his 11 grandchildren, Madeline, Meghan, Maille, Kaya, Brayden, Bennett, Christian, Olivia, Molly, Zachary and Ella; and his brothers, Mike (Linda) Birtles, of Northport, and Tim (Paula) Birtles, of Cadillac.

Pat's absence from his family will be forever felt. His legacy of loyalty to his friends, faith in Jesus and commitment and love for his family will always be remembered. We will never forget his joyful smile, teasing personality, creative ability, his heart for others or his infamous shortcuts that were not so short.

Patrick's family and friends will be celebrating his life and remembering him on Monday, July 22, at Rehoboth Reformed Church in McBain. General visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., and the memorial celebration will be at 3 p.m.

Instead of flowers, we will be accepting contributions for a special Patrick Birtles memorial to be placed in Cadillac City Park. These contributions can be made out to Linda Birtles.