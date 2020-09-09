1/1
Patrick M. Sellers
1972 - 2020
LAKE ISABELLA — Patrick M. Sellers, 47, of Lake Isabella, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids, following complications after surgery.

Pat was born Oct. 11, 1972, in Lakeview.

He is survived by his children, Brooklyn (Matt) Young, of Blanchard, Brock, Peyton and Mackenna Sellers, of Weidman; his mother, Dianne Sellers, of Remus; his fiancée, Roxanne Battleshaw, and her daughters, Rebecca and Bethany; his brothers, Kevin (Nettie) Sellers, Mark (Tonya) Sellers, Rick (Ann) Sellers, and Matt (Abbey) Sellers, all residents of Remus; and nephews and nieces, Luke, Chris, Zack, Taylor, Kelsie, Kenzie, Hunter, Madison, Garrick, Mack, Grady, Embry, Keelie and Hadley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Sellers, in 2007.

Pat graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1992. He loved playing baseball and football during his high school years. He was employed at Unified Brands in Weidman for 26 years. He recently worked at Jay's Sporting Goods in Clare, in the gun department, and loved this job so much.

Family was a big part of Pat's life. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed all of their large gatherings. He loved hunting, NASCAR, and all sports, especially Michigan State and Beal City football.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m., Sept. 26, at Wheatland Township Park in Remus. We are asking everyone to please bring a dish to pass. All table service and drinks will be provided.

Pat will live on as he was an organ donor with Gift of Life. Donations can be made directly to his family to help with expenses.

Those desiring may share a memory with the family at the service or online at JanowiczFamilyFuneralHome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Wheatland Township Park
Funeral services provided by
Janowicz Family Funeral Home
469 West Wheatland Avenue (M-20)
Remus, MI 49340
989-967-3464
September 8, 2020
Oh man, tough news for family and friends. Pat, your a good friend from grade school and junior high. I have many great memories of fun times growing up and going to school. I guess that’s what they call the good old days. Your older brothers sure had an impact on you growing up. I remember you were so proud of them. They certainly taught you a thing or two which showed in sports and with the ladies. You were a good friend to me and I regret not catching up after my family moved away. I’ll always have the memories from MR. Rose’s class, doing push-ups while other were at recess. Not because we were trouble makers but we were two strong headed boys, living a little more fun than the rest. Thoughts of healing to your friends and family. To early to say good bye old friend.
Ethan Swiger
Friend
September 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss Mark and the rest of the Sellers family. You are in our thoughts

Brian and Jennifer Burns
Brian and Jen Burns
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
Pat
I'm not your blood daughter, but that's okay. Your not blood dad, but that's okay. Your the only father figure I have ever had in my life. Your the best stepdad I could have ever asked for. Thank you for always being there for me. I'm gonna miss my hunting buddy, my best friend and my dad. I love you with all my heart Patrick. Until we meet again dad! I love you.
Rebecca Battleshaw
Daughter
September 8, 2020
Dad
I know that I'm not your blood daughter, but that's okay. Your not my real dad but that's okay. You were the only father figure I have ever had in my life. You are my best friend. When you first came into my life I was hesitant, but now all I want is to go back to the first day i met you. Thank you for taking care of me, my sister and my mom. You are the best dad anyone could ask for. I will never forget my hunting buddy, my best friend and overall my dad that stepped up. I love you so much Dad. Until we meet again Burt. I love you.
Rebecca Battleshaw
Daughter
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim Johnson
Friend
September 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your loss of Pat. Sending good thoughts to all of you.
Dawn, Hunter and Logan
Friend
September 8, 2020
In school you looked out for me with my cousin jay & later in life you became a barging member of our union & finally a coordinator (who always still seemed to take care of the employees best interest .
But your always was a good friend going to miss you bud
Bubb
Friend
September 8, 2020
Although it’s been a long time since I’ve seen Pat, in high school he always had a smile for everyone. We need more of that these days. Praying for your family during this difficult time.
Monica Duchon Glover
Classmate
September 8, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Matt’s passing. My sincere condolences and sympathies to you all.
Melissa Gross
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Patrick- our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
Jamie Denslow
Friend
September 8, 2020
I didn't know Pat very well I met him through my cousin Chris we all went camping together but what I could tell he was fun down to earth one hell of a guy and he loves his kids
James
September 8, 2020
Pat,
I am beyond heartbroken that you are gone. You took care of my mom and sisters and considered us kids as your own as well. I wish there would have been more time with you. You are that dad that I never had before. I know that we are all sad that you are gone but I know that you will be looking out for us. I miss you so much already. Weather it be your laughs or jokes or just being silly. I miss it all Pat. But one day we will all be together again and we will drink a beer. Fly high Dad! I love and miss you.
Katey Whaley
Family
