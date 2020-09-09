LAKE ISABELLA — Patrick M. Sellers, 47, of Lake Isabella, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids, following complications after surgery.

Pat was born Oct. 11, 1972, in Lakeview.

He is survived by his children, Brooklyn (Matt) Young, of Blanchard, Brock, Peyton and Mackenna Sellers, of Weidman; his mother, Dianne Sellers, of Remus; his fiancée, Roxanne Battleshaw, and her daughters, Rebecca and Bethany; his brothers, Kevin (Nettie) Sellers, Mark (Tonya) Sellers, Rick (Ann) Sellers, and Matt (Abbey) Sellers, all residents of Remus; and nephews and nieces, Luke, Chris, Zack, Taylor, Kelsie, Kenzie, Hunter, Madison, Garrick, Mack, Grady, Embry, Keelie and Hadley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Sellers, in 2007.

Pat graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1992. He loved playing baseball and football during his high school years. He was employed at Unified Brands in Weidman for 26 years. He recently worked at Jay's Sporting Goods in Clare, in the gun department, and loved this job so much.

Family was a big part of Pat's life. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed all of their large gatherings. He loved hunting, NASCAR, and all sports, especially Michigan State and Beal City football.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m., Sept. 26, at Wheatland Township Park in Remus. We are asking everyone to please bring a dish to pass. All table service and drinks will be provided.

Pat will live on as he was an organ donor with Gift of Life. Donations can be made directly to his family to help with expenses.

Those desiring may share a memory with the family at the service or online at JanowiczFamilyFuneralHome.com.