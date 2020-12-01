BIG RAPIDS -- Paul Allen Porter, 67, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Mission Point of Big Rapids.

He was born Dec. 25, 1952, in Big Rapids, the son of Walter and Harriette (McGeehan) Porter, and graduated from Morley-Stanwood High School in 1971.

For many years, Paul worked as a small engine mechanic at State Street Hardware in Big Rapids.

Paul had a heart of gold and enjoyed working with and helping others. He loved the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and took pleasure in farming and caring for animals.

Paul is survived by his mother, Harriette Flanigan, of Big Rapids; his sister, Elizabeth Porter-London (Karl), of Big Rapids; his special friend, Jeanne Sutherland and her family; his nephew, Aarron Franklin and family; his brother-in-law, Steve Templeton; his aunt, Connie Munschy and family; his stepmother, Alice Porter-Kuikstra and family; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his brother, Steven; his sister, Carlene Templeton; and his stepfather, Donald Flanigan.

Memorial services for Paul will be announced for next spring. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.