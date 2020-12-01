1/1
Paul Allen Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS -- Paul Allen Porter, 67, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Mission Point of Big Rapids.

He was born Dec. 25, 1952, in Big Rapids, the son of Walter and Harriette (McGeehan) Porter, and graduated from Morley-Stanwood High School in 1971.

For many years, Paul worked as a small engine mechanic at State Street Hardware in Big Rapids.

Paul had a heart of gold and enjoyed working with and helping others. He loved the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and took pleasure in farming and caring for animals.

Paul is survived by his mother, Harriette Flanigan, of Big Rapids; his sister, Elizabeth Porter-London (Karl), of Big Rapids; his special friend, Jeanne Sutherland and her family; his nephew, Aarron Franklin and family; his brother-in-law, Steve Templeton; his aunt, Connie Munschy and family; his stepmother, Alice Porter-Kuikstra and family; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his brother, Steven; his sister, Carlene Templeton; and his stepfather, Donald Flanigan.

Memorial services for Paul will be announced for next spring. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved