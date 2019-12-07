BARRYTON -- Paul D. Hadley, 82, of Barryton, passed away at home Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Paul was born April 27, 1937, in Mount Pleasant, to Hubert and Lillian (Meade) Hadley. He went to school in Barryton and was in the graduating class of 1955.

On Feb. 12, 1955, he married Doris M. Bissett in Evart. Together they raised three children, restored antique furniture and cars, and enjoyed wintering in Florida.

Paul was strong-willed and a provider. He had a keen sense of humor, a love for animals and was known to tell a joke or two.

Paul was "The Boss" for many years at MichCon (ANR Pipeline, now DTE). In 1964, he started as a mechanic at MichCon and worked his way up to drilling supervisor. Although Paul retired in 1980 -- allowing him more time to hunt and fish -- the gas company, rigs and crews were where his heart was. Paul couldn't help going back to work as a consultant for several years before fully retiring in 1995.

Paul is survived by three children, Kim Hadley, of Barryton, Paula Hadley, of Barryton, and Pamela and her husband, Jerry Bercot, of Florida; four grandchildren that he held close to his heart, Holly, Angel, Matthew and Travis; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild (with two on the way); one sister, Nancy (Rodger) Hose; one sister-in-law, Betty Hadley; daughter at heart, Helen Hadley; and many extended family members and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Doris, in 2012; a brother, Jack; and brother- and sister-in-law, Hubert and Marilyn Hadley.

A memorial luncheon will take place 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Barryton Senior Building. Memorial contributions in Paul's name can be made to the Barryton Senior Citizen Center.

Share a memory or sign the guestbook on Paul's page on the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton's website at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.