STANWOOD -- Paul H. Denslow, 69, of Stanwood, sadly passed on Feb. 9, 2019.

He was born June 28, 1949, in Grayling, the son of Clifford and Leolabell (Lintemuth) Denslow, "Billie" as she was called. Paul was raised in Stanwood with his four siblings. After graduating high school in 1967, he served his country honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War.

After the war, he was employed by General Motors in Lansing and had two boys. Paul lived in Lansing until he retired, then moved back to Stanwood, where he lived the rest of his life.

He enjoyed playing poker, hunting, golfing and watching sports.

Paul was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by two sons, Derrick (Tonia) Denslow, of DeWitt, and Shane Denslow, of Grand Rapids; special friend, Shirley Mursch, of Stanwood; six grandchildren; two siblings, Linda Huntey and Ron Denslow, both of Stanwood; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Dewitt and Jody.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Family will greet guests one hour prior to services.

Inurnment will be at Stanwood Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of American Legion Post No. 554, of Morley, and the U.S. Army.

