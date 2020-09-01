1/
Paul (Curt) Kellogg
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
HOWARD CITY -- Paul (Curt) Kellogg, 72, of Howard City, passed away peacefully with is family at his side on Aug. 31, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 8, 1948, in Lakeview, the son of Paul and Louise (Fredrick) Kellogg. During his working years he worked as a school bus driver for Tri County Schools and then started to work in maintenance at the school. He worked there for 34 years and once he retired, decided to become a school board member for another four years. He was a life member of the Masons and Eastern Star in Howard City.

Curt loved coon hunting, fishing, old cars, Detroit Lions and Tigers and old movies. He was a member of the Amble United Methodist Church.

In 1980, he married Oleda Lodholtz, who survives. Also surviving are their children, Brian (Kimberly) Kellogg, of Sears, and Ronda Taylor, of Holland; nine grandchildren, Hannah Conrad, Devin Johnston, Sabin, Rocken and Levi, Jon, Heather, Tasha and Andy; and one sister, Katherine Moore, of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kevin Elenich.

Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Heckman Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Worley officiating, with burial in the Amble Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A masonic service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial to the Shriners Children's Hospital may be left at the funeral home.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
3
Service
02:30 PM
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI 49329
231-937-4315
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
August 31, 2020
Another light has gone out today!
Mary Carlisle
Friend
August 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Margaret Thurston
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
JR Jan Austin
Friend
August 31, 2020
Sorry to hear of the loss of a classmate. Our sympathies to the family.
Ed and Gail Prentice
Friend
