ACME -- Paul Leonard Gernant, of Acme, died at The Villa at Traverse Point on April 14.He was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Lansing, the son of Leonard and Frances Gernant, and grew up in Kalamazoo.He attended Kalamazoo College for one year, and received his B.S. and M.A. in the 1960s from Western Michigan University, and a Ph.D. in economics in 1977 from the University of Michigan. He taught economics at Grand Valley State University (1968 to 1979) and Ferris State University (1979 to 1994), and retired as professor emeritus.He is remembered for his razor-sharp mind and his sometimes off-the-wall sense of humor. In his younger days, he enjoyed golfing, tennis, ping pong, and cribbage.In accord with his wishes, he was cremated. There were no services.Survivors include his beloved longtime companion, Barbara J. French Gernant; sister, Karen Gernant; and brother-in-law, Louis Roemer, of Talent, Oregon; brother, David Gernant, of Plainwell; father-in-law, Jim French, of Loveland, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Mary Curran, of Johnstown, Colorado, Cathy Burch, of Caledonia, and Lucy O'Brien, of Loveland, Colorado; step-daughter, Michele Poponea, of Commerce City, Colorado; seven grandchildren; and several cousins.He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Mary-Kathleen Gernant Blanchard; and one grandchild.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 2, 2020.
