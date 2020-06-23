BIG RAPIDS -- Paul Terrence Armstrong, 63, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence in Grant Township.

He was born July 20, 1956, in Grand Rapids, one of 11 children of George and Lillie (Flowers) Armstrong, and grew up in Rockford. In 1979, Paul moved to Big Rapids, where he met Julie Trumble, and the couple were married on August 18 of that year.

For many years, Paul worked in maintenance and machine repair at several local shops, and was a self-taught jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed bowling, camping and fishing, and loved to spend time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.

Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie; their children, Nikki (Tony) Hatfield, Paul Armstrong, Jr. and Tanya Armstrong (Alan Lastfogel), all of Big Rapids; nine grandchildren, Collin, Kylee, William, Deante, Gage, Aidrian, Tristian, Starlee and Grayson; their great-grandson, Landon; four brothers, Gary, Fred, Ron and Richard; his sister, Viola Stoneburner; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim, Bill, Bob and Don; and his sister, Georgia Swanson.

A celebration of Paul's life will be at a later time. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of choice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.