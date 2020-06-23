Paul Terrence Armstrong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS -- Paul Terrence Armstrong, 63, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence in Grant Township.

He was born July 20, 1956, in Grand Rapids, one of 11 children of George and Lillie (Flowers) Armstrong, and grew up in Rockford. In 1979, Paul moved to Big Rapids, where he met Julie Trumble, and the couple were married on August 18 of that year.

For many years, Paul worked in maintenance and machine repair at several local shops, and was a self-taught jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed bowling, camping and fishing, and loved to spend time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.

Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie; their children, Nikki (Tony) Hatfield, Paul Armstrong, Jr. and Tanya Armstrong (Alan Lastfogel), all of Big Rapids; nine grandchildren, Collin, Kylee, William, Deante, Gage, Aidrian, Tristian, Starlee and Grayson; their great-grandson, Landon; four brothers, Gary, Fred, Ron and Richard; his sister, Viola Stoneburner; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim, Bill, Bob and Don; and his sister, Georgia Swanson.

A celebration of Paul's life will be at a later time. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of choice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved