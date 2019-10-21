GRAND RAPIDS -- Paula L. (Ward) Greenwood, of Grand Rapids, passed away suddenly on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 70.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Colleen Ward; and her brother, Wesley Ward.

Paula is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Edward; daughters, Kelly and Amy; sister, Cindy (Dan) Sikarskie; brothers, David and Eric (Barb) Ward; nieces and nephews, Shana, Dawn, Heather, Heidi, Dillon, Amber and Joey; and her beloved dog, Autumn.

Paula was a devoted wife and mother. She had an appreciation for the simple joys in life and always shared her goodwill with others, whether friends or strangers.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to service time at Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .