Pedro "Pete" Salinas Jr.
1931 - 2020
SEARS -- Pedro "Pete" Salinas Jr., 88, of Sears went home to be with his Lord and family, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Pedro and Herminia (Martinez) Salinas.

Pete graduated from Evart High School in 1951 and entered into the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1953, but remained in the reserves until 1960.

Pete married Carolyn Louise Howe on April 14, 1956, at the Sears Church of God. They made their home and raised their family in Flint, where he was employed at Buick. Carolyn passed away in 2002 and Pete moved back to the farm in Sears in 2008.

Pete loved watching T.V. and any sports that were being played on it. He looked forward to going hunting when he was able. Pete attended church at the Community of Christ Church in Marion, where he made several friends.

Pete is survived by his sons, Robert, of Sears, Dennis (Sheila), of Swartz Creek, and David (Sheila), of Palm Beach, Florida; son at heart, Darin Kanouse; four siblings, Elida Connor, Lupe Morgan, Rudy, Roy and Andy (Doris) Salinas; in-laws, Charles (Joan) Howe and Tina Salinas; and numerous nieces and nephews that all held a special place in his heart.

Pete is now reunited with his beloved wife, Carolyn; his parents; and siblings, Al (Betty) Salinas, Maria (Richard) Pylman, Romeo (Bessie) Salinas, Horace Salinas, Faye Salinas, Stanley Connor and Arlo Morgan.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home with interment following at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart.

Share a memory with the family online at coreyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 7, 2020.
