HOWARD CITY -- Peggy Joanne (McHugh) Dubridge retired to the place the Lord has prepared for her after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

She was born on March 5, 1955.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann McHugh (Bechaz), and her mother-in-law, Bonnie Dubridge.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary; her son, Bradley Dubridge and Kelli Thrush, of Saranac; daughter, Amanda and Tony Bisbee, of Columbia, South Dakota; and five grandchildren, Connor and Carly Dubridge and Cole, Anna and Jon Bisbee. She also leaves behind siblings, Sue Ferguson, Pat and Nancy McHugh, Karen and Ken Mowan; father-in-law, Robert Dubridge; Bob and Jean Dubridge, Ron Dubridge, Brenda and Craig Bonzheim and Tammy and Mark Travis; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Peggy's greatest enjoyment came from her family (especially her grandkids), trips to Florida with the girls, the campfire gang and her gardens.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Christ the King Church, 9596 N. Reed Road, Howard City. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served after the service in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Michigan.