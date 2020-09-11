MALDEN, Ma. -- Peter McHugh, 86, passed away peacefully after a long illness. He was born in Big Rapids, on Nov. 19, 1933, the sixth of nine children, to James and Fannie McHugh. He was raised in Morley.

Pete was a Korea and Vietnam Veteran and had a distinguished career. He was also the chief recruiter for the First Naval District and was on a total of eight ships.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Barbara; three daughters, Nancy Sherman and her husband, Michael, Judith Clark and her husband, Trevor, and Karen Mattuchio; five grandchildren, Thomas and Elizabeth Mattuchio, Ryan, Shane and Scott Clark; and two great-grandchildren, Dahlia and Wyatt Murray.

During his Navy career, he received many medals, awards and citations, including the Bronze Star and the Navy Commendation Medal for Bravery for bravely fighting a fire in Vietnam on the USS Boston. He was a member of the DAV, Fleet Reserve, DESA Assoc. and the USS Boston Assoc.

He leaves his brother, Dennis McHugh; and wife, Patricia, of Big Rapids; and the late James, Thomas, Joanne, Irene, Margaret, Paul, and Charles; and many nieces and nephews, especially Peter McHugh, his namesake.

He was a very happy person, always singing, laughing and loved a good joke. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden. Those attending are asked to arrive at the cemetery front gate at 10:45 a.m.

At graveside, all guests must wear face covering and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to N.E. Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108, or at nechv.org/donations/online-giving.