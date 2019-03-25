Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Mae (Sager) Cooley.

BIG RAPIDS -- Phyllis Mae (Sager) Cooley, 89, passed peacefully from this world on March 22, 2019. She was cared for by the loving community of The Brook in Big Rapids and the special people from Grace Hospice, Grand Rapids.

Phyllis was born on June 13, 1929, to Howard Sager and Sylvia Jean (Houtz) Dufur in Fremont, Indiana. She grew up in Hillsdale County, graduating from Hillsdale High School. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Carl Cooley, and they were happily married for 66 years. Their lives together started in Jonesville. There, they lived, worked and raised three daughters, before starting their traveling adventures.

Phyllis loved her job as secretary at Williams Elementary School in Jonesville. She had the ability to touch hearts with her quick smile and positive attitude. She was very creative and artistic, which earned her the name "Crafty Phyl." She was an excellent seamstress and made many clothes for herself and her daughters, including all of their prom dresses. She also loved to paint and made many scrapbooks and cards with her photography and computer skills.

Phyllis lived life to the fullest. After retirement, she and Carl hit the road traveling to every state, and camping in Mexico, Canada and New Zealand. They found they loved traveling so much, they sold their house and spent the next seven years living in their Airstream trailer. Their favorite place was Alaska, where they spent five summers camping and fishing. After traveling, they settled in Dade City, Florida, for over 30 years, where Phyllis spent her mornings on the golf course.

Phyllis saw the beauty even in the most simple things. Her attitude was always positive and always humble. She never met a stranger and her smile was contagious to others. She made friends wherever she went. A daughter once said, "If you look up the word sweet in the dictionary, her picture would be there."

Phyllis is survived by her three daughters, Judy (Stan) Swope, of St. Ignace; Chris (Jon) Cotton, of Remus; and Kathy (Scott) Blue, of Circleville, Ohio. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren, Nikki (Dave) Briggs, Libby (Erik) Mannes, Troy (Kristen) Swope, Kurt (Christine) Swope, Matt (Shelley) Swope, Abe (Nicole) Cotton, Will Cotton, Elly (Ryan) Cotton, Jordan (Lauren) Blue, Haylie (Nick) Holliday and Tyler (Megan) Blue; and 13 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brothers, Jim (Sandy) Dufur and Curt (JoAnn) Sager; and a sister, Edith (Dave) Bonham.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; her sisters, Eunice and Martha; and a brother, William.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Jonesville United Methodist Church. If you wish to make a contribution in Phyllis's memory, the family suggests Grace Hospice at 3355 Eagle Park Drive NE, Suite 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.