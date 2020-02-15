PARIS -- Ralph J. Wallace, 89, of Paris, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

We remember him as Dad and Grandpa. How do you remember Ralph? Maybe fireman, farmer, veteran or friend. He was especially proud of his work as fire chief in Big Rapids for 17 years. He received medals of honor for his Korean War service, which were very important to him. He loved farming, his animals and caring for his property. As late as August 2019, he was mowing grass and working on machinery. He was a constant feature at Big Boy for breakfast, meeting many friends there.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Emily, in 2014, having been married 60 years. He is survived by his daughter, Christine; son, Chuck; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

We want to thank his special friends, Alan, Bunny, Calvin and Eric, who gave hours of friendship and support over his last years. Finally, a special thanks go to Spectrum Health Hospice caregivers who cared for his and our every need during his last days of life: Rachel, Jamie and Missy, you were wonderful! Memorial donations can be forwarded to this hospice organization.

A celebration of Ralph's life will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 26, at the Green Charter Township Hall in Paris, with light refreshments provided. We thank all of you who were involved in his long and satisfying life.

