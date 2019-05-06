MORLEY -- Ralph Kinsey, 89, of Morley, passed away May 2, 2019, at Spectrum Health Kelsey Campus. He was born June 8, 1929, in Sidney, the son of Freeman and Lelia (Griswold) Kinsey.

During his working years, he worked as a farmer for most of his life, as well as a crane operator and a truck driver. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Alaska where he was a tank driver. Ralph was a member. He enjoyed hunting, airplanes, gas engines and was a club member of the Buckley Steam Engine Show. Ralph was a member of the Sylvester Community Church and served on the church board for many years.

In 1962, he married Wanda Badge, who survives. Also surviving are his children Jane (Joe) Barnes, of Stanton, Ron (Donna) Kinsey, of Lakeview, Sharon (Jim) Youngman, of Lakeview, Nancy (Rick) Marshall, of Mecosta; eight grandchildren;14 great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Bonnie Mitchell and Beulah Badge; and several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eugene and Glenn; and a sister, Rebecca.

Funeral services will take place at noon on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Sylvester Community Church, with Pastor Richard Taylor and Simon Endacott officiating, with burial in the Aetna Cemetery in Morley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the church may be left where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon on Tuesday, May 7.