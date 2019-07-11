MECOSTA -- Ranae Alicia Newcombe, 37, of Mecosta, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Pastor Randy Piatt officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the funeral home, and again at 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will immediately follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Mecosta.

Ranae was born on April 30, 1982, in Big Rapids, to Ron and Lori (Whipple) Newcombe. She graduated from Chippewa Hills schools in 2000.

Ranae is survived by her parents; her brother, Ryan (Aimee); two nieces, Natalie and Avery; and two nephews, Emmett and Ethan.

The family would like to thank everyone at Altercare for loving Ranae and taking care of her; also the many, many friends, family and strangers that have prayed for her over the last 18 years.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at janowiczfh.com.