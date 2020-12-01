BIG RAPIDS -- Randolph Harrison "Randy" Hoisington, 70, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

He was born in Grand Rapids on Aug. 15, 1950, the son of Max and Roberta (DeMott) Hoisington. Randy was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Big Rapids, where he enjoyed attending meetings. He also was employed at Hope Network for many years.

Randy enjoyed riding his bicycle, taking walks, and going to yard sales. He looked forward to meeting people and making friends. Randy collected vintage phones and challenged himself with fixing TV's and all things electronic. He also liked to listen to the radio and watch Disney movies.

Randy will be greatly missed by his loving sister, Robin; and his special adopted sister, Sue (fondly known as "Homely" to Randy); Uncle Doug; and many cousins and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date.

Randy will be laid to rest at Altona Cemetery in Morley.

In lieu of memorial contributions, please take a moment to think of Randy and all the good times in life.

The family would like to thank Jayne's AFC Home for their special care.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

