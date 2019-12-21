CANADIAN LAKES — Ray A. Fuller, 94, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

He was born to Ray H. and Vina (Uecker) Fuller on Feb. 19, 1925, in Elkader, Iowa. In 1943, Ray graduated from Monona High School, in Iowa.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after serving during World War II. He then earned a bachelor's degree from Luther College and a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and was a member of Tau Beta Pi.

Ray married Eleanor "Sylvia" Barsness on July 23, 1950, in Glenwood, Minnesota. Together, they and their children lived in many places, including Iowa, Minnesota and New Jersey.

Ray worked for General Mills, AT&T and Bell Telephone Laboratories until his retirement in 1990. At that time, he and Sylvia moved to Canadian Lakes.

Ray loved to tinker. He was a woodworker, auto mechanic and coached soccer. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating and was a ham radio operator. Ray served on an LST in World War II and later became a member of the LST Association of Michigan, which refurbished a World War II vintage LST, now on display as a museum in Muskegon.

He was an avid photographer and filmmaker at family events. Ray and Sylvia were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Big Rapids, and most recently, Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church, in Mecosta.

Ray is survived by his wife; four children, Michael (Lynne) Fuller, of Beverly Hills, Carol Anne Fuller (Peter) Vasilenko, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Steven (Vicki) Fuller, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Timothy Fuller, of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Jeffrey, David and Jenni, Sara and Christin, Carrie, Melissa and Daniel; six great-grandchildren, Elowen, Lydia, Kai, Louisa, Penny and Eleanor; and a niece, Elaine Barsness.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Lois Barsness; and brother-in-law, Eugene Barsness.

Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 9407 90th Ave., Mecosta, Michigan 49332 with Pastor William Hooper officiating. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church. Ray will be laid to rest at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Ray's name may be made to God's Helping Hands.

Share a memory or condolence with the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.