GRAND RAPIDS -- Raymond was born at School Section Lake on March 16, 1921, the eldest son of Ray W. and Alma Pointer. He attended the Little River School at School Section Lake and graduated from Morley High School in 1940. He was inducted into the Army on Dec. 11, 1942, and was a participant in the famous Battle of the Bulge in Normandy, which resulted in the surrender of Germany. His unit was cited by President Roosevelt and he received eight service medals, including the Central Europe Campaign Battle Star, Normandy Campaign Battle Star, Northern France Campaign Battle Star, Rhineland Campaign Battle Star, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Ribbon.

On Nov. 28, 1946, he married Rowena Manning in Blanchard and they made their home in Detroit for 43 years. He was a postal employee from 1946-56 and became a member of building services at Wayne State University, where he remained for 27 years until his retirement in 1983.

In 1989, he and his wife moved to their summer home in Morley, where they remained until her death in 2008.

Raymond resided with his son in Grand Rapids since 2012 and had been suffering through dementia and advancing cancers. He passed away at home at 4:31 a.m. on Nov. 2.

He is survived by his son, Ray; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Northland United Methodist Church, 6842 Northland Drive, in Stanwood, with Pastor Gary Bondarenko officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's name to either the Chapter No. 18 of Big Rapids or the Northland United Methodist Church.

