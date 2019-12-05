HAWKINS -- Rebecca Sue Stephan, 70, of Hawkins, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home with her husband by her side.

She was born April 28, 1949, in Edmore, the daughter of Wilber and Jean (Sigourney) Wyant. Becky attended Mecosta-Remus High School, where she was valedictorian of her graduating class in 1967. She worked at Ferris State University in food service, custodial and in the carpenter shop, where she met her future husband, Larry.

Larry and Becky were married in 1999, and lived on their farm in Hawkins. Becky enjoyed farming and her flower gardens. She also enjoyed counter-cross stitch, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Michael (Wendy) Vredenberg, Melissa Frank, Jeremy (Sarah) Stephan, and Jared (Alicia) Stephan; 9 grandchildren, Zachary and Destiny Vredenberg, Christopher (Amber) Sharp, Amanda Grable, Katie, Alex, and Ellie Frank and Wyatt and Seth Stephan; 4 great-grandchildren, Christopher Jr. and Allison Sharp, Joey Parker and Emily Audrey Stephan; her brother Lyle (Connie) Wyant; her sisters, Roxann (Jim) Simon and Lindy (Don) Adsit; brothers and sisters-in-law, June Wyant, Randy (Nancy) Stephan, Valerie (Denny) Wells, Steve Stephan and Deb Stephan; and several nieces and nephews.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dale Wyant; brother-in-law, Lonny Stephan and mother-in-law, Audrey Stephan.

Cremation has taken place and per her request no services will be held.

Memorial contributions in Becky's name may be made to Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center, 4499 220th Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.